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  • Our deepest cleaning brush head Our deepest cleaning brush head Our deepest cleaning brush head

    Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defense Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9042/96

    Our deepest cleaning brush head

    Get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defense adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean.

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    Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Defense Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    See all C3 Premium Plaque Defense

    Our deepest cleaning brush head

    Up to 10x more plaque removal* for great results

    • 2 pack
    • Standard size
    • Click-on
    • BrushSync mode pairing
    Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    And thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

    Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

    Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

    You get a personalized clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let C3 Premium Plaque Defense adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.

    Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

    Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

    You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defense brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

    Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

    Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

    Tested to meet your oral health needs

    Tested to meet your oral health needs

    All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

    Click-on design for simple brush head placement

    Click-on design for simple brush head placement

    Your C3 Premium Plaque Defense brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black
      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium soft
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Material brush head
      Soft, flexible rubber sides
      Size
      Standard
      Smart Brush Head Recognition
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • 2 Series plaque control
      • 2 Series plaque defense
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • DiamondClean Smart
      • EasyClean
      • Essence+
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare Platinum Connected
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite
      • HealthyWhite+
      • PowerUp
      • ProtectiveClean

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      2 C3 Premium Plaque Defense

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Removes 10x more plaque*

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    • **BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles
    • *than a DiamondClean brush head
    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
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