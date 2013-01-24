Home
Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6611/27
Sonicare
Sonicare
      Improves gum health up to 100%*

      • 1 mode
      • 3 intensity settings
      • 1 brush head
      Proven to improve gum health 3 ways

      Clinically proven to improve gum health three ways: reduces redness, swelling, bleeding (sites)

      Better than a manual toothbrush for gingivitis

      With superior plaque removal along the gum line, this toothbrush can help reduce gingivitis up to 100% better than a manual toothbrush in just two weeks

      Three intensity settings for a gentle experience

      With three customizable intensity settings (low, medium & high) you can select the right power level to ensure that brushing along the gumline is comfortable. After 1.5 seconds of brushing, you will have to push twice on button to switch mode. Once to pause and second to switch.

      Removes up to 6X more plaque along the gumline

      Removes up to 6X more plaque along the gumline than a manual toothbrush.

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Our sonic technology creates a unique dynamic cleaning action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline for a thorough-yet-gentle clean

      SmarTimer helps you meet recommended brushing time

      This Philips Sonicare power toothbrush features a special SmarTimer to help you meet the dentist-recommended brushing time of two minutes

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      Features a Quadpacer interval timer to help encourage thorough brushing of the entire mouth. The toothbrush beeps every 30 seconds, signifying it's time to move to another area of the mouth.

      Safe on orthodontics, dental work and veneers

      The gentle motion of this Philips Sonicare power toothbrush is safe for dental work, including orthodontics, implants and veneers, so you can brush without worry.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        3 intensities
        • Low
        • Medium
        • High

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 3 Series gum health
        Brush heads
        1 ProResults gum health
        Charger
        1
        Travel case
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Davy's Gray

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 31000 brush movement/min
        Performance
        Removes up to 6X more plaque*
        Health benefits
        Improves gum health
        Timer
        SmarTimer and Quadpacer

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

          • than a manual toothbrush
          • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode