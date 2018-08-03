Search terms

Series 2000

Air humidifier

HU4811/90
    Breathe easily, sleep peacefully

    Fill your home with comfortable, clean air. NanoCloud technology humidifies with no white dust or wet spots, and up to 99% less bacteria (1). Moisture is evenly distributed to humidify your whole room effectively. See all benefits

      Breathe easily, sleep peacefully

      Humidifies dry air hygienically, day and night

      • Humidifies rooms up to 38 m²
      • 250 ml/h humidification rate
      • Up to 99% less bacteria
      Even, effective circulation throughout your room

      Even, effective circulation throughout your room

      A 360-degree diffuser distributes humidified air evenly through the whole room. Ultra-fine NanoCloud vapor carries further and prevents over-saturation for effective humidification, particularly in larger rooms.

      Effective in rooms up to 38 m2 (3)

      Effective in rooms up to 38 m2 (3)

      2 fan speeds and automatic settings deliver the performance and comfort you choose. With an output of up to 250 ml/h, it effectively humidifies any room up to 38 m2. (2,3)

      Safe, effective and completely natural (5)

      Safe, effective and completely natural (5)

      NanoCloud technology uses natural evaporation, widely recognized as a hygienically safe and effective method of humidification. No ions, chemicals or ozone are used (5) and no water is heated, so there is no risk of burns.

      No white dust or wet floors (4)

      No white dust or wet floors (4)

      NanoCloud’s invisible mist does not release white dust or leave wet patches in your room (4). Larger droplets emitted by ultrasonic humidifiers may dampen the surroundings and carry minerals that leave white residue on nearby surfaces. NanoCloud particles are too small to carry minerals, effectively preventing residue and stains.

      Up to 99% less bacteria with NanoCloud technology (1)

      Up to 99% less bacteria with NanoCloud technology (1)

      Unique NanoCloud technology uses natural evaporation to emit pure water vapor. NanoCloud’s ultra-fine mist is invisible to the eye and extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to attach to – humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers. (1)

      Sleep mode for quiet nights

      Sleep mode for quiet nights

      Sleep mode minimizes noise levels to work quietly and efficiently through the night.

      Smart design for ease of use

      Smart design for ease of use

      A large water tank provides hours of nonstop humidification. Refilling is as simple as lifting off the top. Easy to-clean design helps keep the humidifier and the air in your home clean and hygienic.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Humidity rate (2)
        250 ml/h
        Humidification room size (3)
        Up to 38 m2
        NanoCloud technology (1)
        Up to 99% less bacteria

      • Country of origin

        Country of origin
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        310*310*405 mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        4.20 kg

      • Weight and dimensions

        Color(s)
        White & Champagne
        Water tank
        2 L

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        249*249*339 mm
        Weight of product
        2.92 kg

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Air quality sensor(s)
        Humidity sensor
        Color of control panel
        White
        Color(s)
        White, champagne
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Control panel type
        Knob
        Fan speed indicators
        Sleep

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 V
        Effective area
        38 m²
        Water tank capacity
        2 L
        Sound level
        31-41 dB(A)

      • Replacement

        Humidification filter
        Replace FY2401 once every 6 months

      • Replacement filters

        Humidifier Wick
        FY2401 - Up to 6 months

      • Energy efficiency

        Stand-by power consumption
        &lt; 0.5 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Max. power consumption
        15 W

      • Usability

        Modes
        Sleep
        Manual speed settings
        1,2
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Water tank autonomy time (6)
        13 hours

          Awards

          • (1) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidifier modules that do not contain additional technology to reduce bacteria-spreading, tested by independent lab
          • (2) Tested by GB/T 23332-2018 in third-party laboratory. Initial temperature of 23±2°C and relative humidity of 30±2% RH
          • (3) Calculated using AHAM HU-1-2016 clause 7.3 based upon the humidification performance tested according to GB/T 23332-2018 in a third-party laboratory
          • (4) Deposition of minerals on furniture was tested by a third party laboratory over a period of 3 hours according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V..
          • (5) Tested by GB 21551.3-2010 in third-party laboratory. Ozone, TVOC, PM10 and UV intensity are below the limitation.
          • (6) Calculated based on 2L full water tank running at speed one with 150ml/h humidification rate.

