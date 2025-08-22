Chopper 3000 series Chopper
This compact and easy to use chopper is the ideal kitchen companion to prepare homemade meals. Chop and crush any ingredient thanks to its powerful motor while you can prepare your favorite dips without hassle.
Powerful, Compact, Simple! Meal preparation has never been easier. Superior chopping thanks to PowerChop technology Fast and perfect results thanks to 450W motor Prepare your favorite dips and sauces in 1L bowl Control your result thanks to the 2 speed settings Both bowl and blades are dishwasher safe Chopping power in your hand.
Quick and perfect chopping thanks to the 450W power motor. Create any dish in no time.
PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance
Chop evenly soft and hard ingredients, thanks to the PowerChop technology which combines optimally blades, cutting angle and inner bowl.
Prepare your favorite dips in the bowl of 1L
Do you like guacamole or are you a big fan of pesto? You can prepare anything in the 1L bowl capacity.
Two speeds, double precision!
You can chop your ingredients with ease, thanks to the double speed operation. For chunky results just use the first speed for a few seconds while you can enjoy smooth results with the second speed.
No more slip.
Chop with one hand, thanks to the stability the rubber base offers to our chopper.
Easy cleaning
Don’t worry about cleaning. Both bowl and blades are dishwasher safe.
One tool, endless possibilities!
From onions to dips, this chopper handles all kinds of ingredients with ease.
Fast chopping thanks to our 4 stainless steel blades
Our 4 blades are specially designed to slash through anything, to make your chopping routine as fast as possible.
Create your own nut butter from scratch.
You can prepare your own nut butter at home with ease and explore new and healthier flavors. You can even make your own chocolate spread for your kids.
General Specification
Primary Material
Plastic Secondary Material
Plastic Functions
Speed 1 / 2 Product Type
Chopper Certifications
CB Capacity Basket
1L Max Non-slip feet
Yes Cord length
>1.2m Technology
PowerChop Techology Dishwasher safe parts
Yes Capacity level indicator
Yes Jar material
Plastic Blade Material
Stainless Steel Rotations per minute (RPM)
5000 BPA free
Yes Pulse function
Yes Blades detachable
Yes Ability to crush ice
Yes Ability to blend hot ingredients
<60 but not recommend Noise level (standard)
<80dB Warranty
2 Years Compatitable with Dry-food
Yes
Technical Specifications
Power
450W Voltage
220-240V Frequency
50-60Hz Number in pack
1 PC per F-box
Compatibility
Included Accessories 1
S-blade
Safety feature
Safety certification
CB Automatic blade stop
<1.5s according to safety standard
Weight and Dimensions
Product Length
141mm Product Width
141mm Product Height
258mm Product Weight
1056g Package Length
145mm Package Width
145mm Package Height
275mm Package Weight
1282g
Durability
User Manual
DFU
Country of Origin
Produced In
China
