Prestige Pro

Hair Dryer

HPS920/03
  • Designed for fast professional drying and styling Designed for fast professional drying and styling Designed for fast professional drying and styling
    Prestige Pro Hair Dryer

    HPS920/03

    Designed for fast professional drying and styling

    Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2300W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 170 km/h*, which is 50% faster**. The unique Style&Protect concentrator enables professional styling without overheating. See all benefits

      Designed for fast professional drying and styling

      • 2300W drying power
      • Powerful AC motor
      • High air speed up to 170 km/h*
      • Style & Protect nozzle

      Technical Specifications

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoProtect setting
        Yes
        Style & Protect Concentrator
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Plus 3 years upon registration

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        3 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Wattage
        2300 W
        Motor
        AC
        Dual Voltage
        No
        Color / Finishing
        Black & Gold
        Drying speed
        up to 170 km/h*

      • Features

        Heat/Speed settings
        6
        Removable air inlet filter
        Yes

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        No
        Cool shot
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic Care
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Tested with 6 mm nozzle at Speed 2 and Heat 2 settings
          • * vs. predecessor HP4997

