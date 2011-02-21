2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6368/00
Tough on hairs, soft on skin
The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin
4in1 Ladyshave
Wet & dry
Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils minimizes irritations and allergy effect on your skin
Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave
Indicates low battery status and reminds to charge the appliance before next shave