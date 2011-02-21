Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils minimizes irritations and allergy effect on your skin
Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave
Indicates low battery status and reminds to charge the appliance before next shave
Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver
Shave in or out of the shower
Double foil shaving head catch every hair providing close shave that minimizes skin irritation
Floating heads adjust seamlessly to every curve of your body, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin
Pivoting head follows your body curves, maintaining close and constant skin contact
Convenient pouch for protection, travel and storage
