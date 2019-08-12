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  • Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly. Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly. Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.
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    Premium Airfryer XXL

    HD9860/91

    Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

    The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you. With Smart Sensing Technology, the Airfryer automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite!

    See all benefits

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    Premium Airfryer XXL

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    Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

    Perfect results at the touch of a button

    • Smart Sensing technology
    • Fat Removal technology
    • Rapid Air Technology
    • Black, copper, 1.4kg
    Smart Chef programs for popular dishes

    Smart Chef programs for popular dishes

    Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. Fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish-with just one touch, your Airfryer XXL will do the thinking and cooking for you.

    Convenient "Save your favorite" cooking setting

    Convenient "Save your favorite" cooking setting

    You can save your favorite dish and it will make it just the way you like, every time. And at the touch of one button. The favorite mode will cook your meal for the perfect time and temperature for ultimate convenience. Whether it's a delicious hot breakfast or favorite family recipe, it's perfect every time.

    The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

    The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

    Enjoy healthier fried food thats crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat*. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results** and delicious taste.

    Fat Removal technology seperates and captures excess fat

    Fat Removal technology seperates and captures excess fat

    Now you can eat healthier dishes and remove the excess fat from food. The Philips XXL Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat***.

    XXL capacity,cooks a whole chicken or 1.4kg of fries

    XXL capacity,cooks a whole chicken or 1.4kg of fries

    Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Cook up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket.

    Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

    Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

    You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

    One app, hundreds of recipes

    One app, hundreds of recipes

    Go from Airfryer novice to Airfryer chef with HomeID and your Philips Airfryer XXL. Browse hundreds of great recipes and try out plenty of new and exciting dishes.

    QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

    QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

    Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

    Time and energy efficient

    Time and energy efficient

    Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.****

    Convenient Keep Warm mode

    Convenient Keep Warm mode

    With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at an ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2200-2225
      Voltage
      220-240
      Frequency
      50
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Capacity
      1.4 kg
      Heat-resistant
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Transparent lid
      No
      Interface
      Digital
      Cord length
      0,8 m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Keep warm function
      Yes
      Number of baskets
      1
      Removable basket
      Yes
      Timer
      Yes
      Remote control
      no
      Technology
      Smart Sensing / Rapid Air
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Power light
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      Yes
      Coolwall enclosure
      Yes
      Maximum temperature (°C)
      200°C
      Included Accessories 1
      N/a
      Related Accessories 1
      Grill set
      Related Accessories 2
      Baking set
      Related Accessories 3
      pizza set
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Warranty
      2 Years
      Single or dual basket
      single
      Connectivity
      Yes
      Related Accessories 4
      Light snack package

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      430.1
      Product Width
      321.6
      Product Height
      315.7
      Product Weight
      7,99 kg
      Product Dimension
      430,1 x 321,6 x 315,7 mm
      Package Length
      395
      Package Width
      395
      Package Height
      398
      Package Weight
      10.65 kg
      Package Dimension
      395 x 395 x398 mm

    • Durability

      Case
      > 90% recycled material
      Manual
      100% recyclable

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    • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
    • *Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
    • **Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min
    • ***Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.
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