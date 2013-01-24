Home
    Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans

    Whatever blend of coffee you like, you can grind the beans fresh on the spot extracting maximum flavors thanks to the ceramic grinders that don't overheat the beans. And with the manual frother, just top your coffee with creamy milk foam. See all benefits

    2000 Series Super-automatic espresso machine

    Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans

    Whatever blend of coffee you like, you can grind the beans fresh on the spot extracting maximum flavors thanks to the ceramic grinders that don't overheat the beans. And with the manual frother, just top your coffee with creamy milk foam. See all benefits

      100% ceramic grinders for long-lasting performance

      • 3 Beverages
      • Classic Milk Frother
      • Black
      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

      Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

      Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

      Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.

      Adjust the length and 5 grinder settings

      Adjust the length and 5 grinder settings

      Adjust the length and 5 grinder settings

      Always the right strength in cup, no matters which beans

      Always the right strength in cup, no matters which beans

      Gusto Perfetto is self learning technology that tracks constantly the beans you use to prepare your drinks. If it detects a change in the type of beans used, it automatically adjust the dosing in the brew chamber to always ensure a consistent result in cup

      Coffee at the perfect temperature with our Thermoblock

      Coffee at the perfect temperature with our Thermoblock

      The Thermoblock ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for your family always at the perfect temperature. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

      Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

      Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

      The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

      Fits any kitchen thanks to the small size and frontal access

      Fits any kitchen thanks to the small size and frontal access

      It doesn't matter how big your kitchen is: this machine fits even the smallest spaces, and it is extremely convenient as you can access the water and waste containers from the front. Designed for making your coffee enjoyment easier.

      Adjust and store your personal user profile

      Adjust and store your personal user profile

      Store the length of any coffee beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.

      Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

      Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

      This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

      Enjoy 2 cups at the same time with Double Cup function

      Enjoy and share your favorite coffee thanks to the double cup function

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Customization

        Aroma Strength Settings
        No
        Coffee Length
        Adjustable
        Grinder Settings
        5
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        No
        User Profiles
        1

      • General specifications

        Milk Solution
        Classic Milk Frother
        User Interface
        LED Buttons

      • Other features

        Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
        Yes
        Main Switch ON / OFF button
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Gusto perfetto
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity waste container
        8  servings
        Capacity water tank
        1  L
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Max. cup height
        95  mm
        Voltage
        230  V
        Color & Finishing
        Black
        Cord length
        <100  cm
        Filter compatibility
        Brita Intenza
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Frontal access
        Weight of product
        7  kg
        Product dimensions
        295 x 325 x 420  mm
        Coffee bean capacity
        180  g

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Espresso Lungo
        • Hot water
        Coffee Powder Option
        No
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No

