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  • Simply good coffee Simply good coffee Simply good coffee

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7447/00

    Simply good coffee

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.

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    Daily Collection Coffee maker

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    Simply good coffee

    With aroma twister for the best taste experience

    • With glass jug
    • White
    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

    LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

    LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

    The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

    1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

    1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

    This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

    Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

    Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

    This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

    Water level indication for easy filling

    Water level indication for easy filling

    Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      Glass jug

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.85  m
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V
      Frequency
      50 - 60  Hz
      Capacity water tank
      1.2  l
      Brewing time for a jug
      10  minute(s)

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      1.42  kg
      Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
      240 x 210 x 330  mm
      Weight incl. packaging
      3.36  kg

    • General specifications

      Suitable for
      Ground coffee powder
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      • Removable filter holder
      • Dishwasher-safe parts
      Ease of use and comfort
      • Water level indication
      • Drip stop
      Special functions
      Aroma twister
      Coffee drinks
      Drip filter coffee

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic
      Material water tank
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Power consumption brewing
      1000  W

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