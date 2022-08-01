HD4515/55
Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family
"Smart 3D" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly, together with the long lasting Bakuhanseki coating inner pot makes great tasty rice and dishes for every meal.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
10 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice and multigrain for a variety of dishes.
Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 24 hours.
5 layers for better heat conductivity, and extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly.
Bakuhanseki coating which is super durable and 6X harder. Bakuhanseki is natural stone and contains minerals and micro-nutrient elements.
Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.
"Smart 3D" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly.
Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.
Country of origin
Accessories
Technical specifications
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.