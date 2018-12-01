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    Health grill

    HD4467/91

    Discover fuller flavours

    This Philips health grill has high temperature plates to seal in all the juicy flavour. These heat up fast and keep a constant heat, for results you can trust, and can be used in a sloped or horizontal position for different cooking styles.

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    Health grill

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    Discover fuller flavours

    Seal in the flavour with high temperature plates

    • 2000 W
    • Ribbed plate
    • 3 grill positions, high temp.
    Multiple grilling positions: table, oven, contact grill

    Multiple grilling positions: table, oven, contact grill

    The grill can be used with the lid sealed, fully open or gratin, allowing you to prepare many different dishes. 1. The sealed position holds in all the flavour and is ideal for grilling meat, fish, vegetables or sandwiches. 2. The fully open position is like a mini-barbeque, perfect for table grilling, fun cooking or warming up your food. 3. The gratin position is suitable for melting cheese onto toast or vegetables such as tomato and courgette.

    High temperature grill plate seals in all the flavour

    High temperature grill plate seals in all the flavour

    The high temperature of the Philips electric grill plate seals in all the juices and flavour of the food. That’s because the moment the food comes into contact with the surface of the grill, it begins to sizzle and brown, forming a tasty crust that keeps all the goodness and flavour inside, where it belongs.

    Easy to store upright

    Easy to store upright

    Easy to store upright; tidy storage of cord and tray.

    Dishwasher-safe parts

    Dishwasher-safe parts

    Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

    Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

    Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

    Wide temperature range (70°C to 230°C) to choose the ideal temperature for each ingredient so that you ensure the perfect results for every food.

    Table grill position

    Table grill position to grill on double grilling surface.

    Contact grill position

    Contact grill position to quickly prepare your healthy snack.

    Oven position

    Oven position to cook your fish, vegetables and pizza.

    High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat

    The high power of the appliance enables the grill plate to heat up quickly, reaching operating temperature very fast and saving you precious time. It also means that the grill surface keeps its heat when food is placed onto it because the high power ensures a fast recovery to the correct temperature.

    Non-stick grilling surface

    Non-stick surface prevents food particles from sticking.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2000  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Temperature light
      Yes
      Product features
      On/off switch

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Steel housing

    Badge-D2C

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