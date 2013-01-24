Extra-thick, non-stick easy to clean, 2.0-mm pot

The specially-designed inner pot offers more effective heat conduction. It brings you the traditional "big pot" taste. The extra-thick 2.0-mm, 5-layer golden inner pot ensures even heating. 1. The super-rigid crystal coating is non-stick and anti-scratch, making it easy to clean and highly durable; 2. The champagne-gold base effectively increases the heat during cooking; 3.The extra-thick alloy pot conducts heat evenly; 4. The resin coating protects the alloy and makes the pot firmer and more durable; 5. The black outer coating helps to retain heat and keeps your rice warm and fresh