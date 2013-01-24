Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Daily Collection

Jar

HD3011/56
1 Awards
  • Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal. Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal. Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Jar

    HD3011/56
    1 Awards

    Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

    Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Jar

    Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

    Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

    Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

    Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Jar

    Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

    Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all multicooker-and-rice-cooker

      Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

      Bring you the great taste through"Big Pot Effect"

      • 1.0 liter
      • 6 cups
      5 layers inner pot for even heating, cooks rice more tastier

      5 layers inner pot for even heating, cooks rice more tastier

      5 layers inner pot for even heating, cooks rice more tastier.

      Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

      Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

      Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

      Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio

      One touch button for easy control

      One touch button for easy control

      One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status

      Automatic rice cooking

      Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently

      Golden coating ensures inner pot durable and non-stick.

      Golden coating ensures inner pot durable and non-stick.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Detachable power cord for convenient storage
        Yes
        Spillover prevention vent
        Yes
        Dish washer safe inner pot
        Yes
        Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
        Yes
        Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        Tin plate
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        252X252X225  mm
        Color(s)
        Light green flower
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        3.1  kg
        Color of control panel
        Green

      • Accessories

        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes
        Spatula
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        500  W
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Capacity
        1.0  Litres / cups

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards