HC5630/13
Fast even haircut
Get an even haircut thanks to DualCut and Trim-n-Flow Pro technology. The new comb design prevents hair of any length from getting stuck in the comb, so you can finish your style in one go.See all benefits
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The innovative comb design allows cut hair to flow away from the blades during use, preventing even long hair from getting stuck in the comb, so you can start and finish your style without interruption .
The Philips Hairclipper 5000 features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
Cut your hair to the exact length you want with 2 adjustable combs that cut between 3mm and 28mm at 1mm increments, a 2mm stubble comb, or remove the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Don’t get tangled up in your cordless hair clippers – one hour charge provides up to 90 minutes of powerful clipping time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.
Simply rinse your clipper under the tap for fast and easy cleaning.
The hair clipper for thicker hair. Just press the Turbo mode button for an extra boost of power.
Philips clippers have a textured grip designed for easy handling, so you can cut your hair with control and in comfort.
Clipping power that's easy to maintain—our blades never need oiling.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
Trim your stubble or quickly touch up your hair with the additional 2mm beard comb.
Keep your clipper, combs and accessories in check with the convenient storage pouch.
The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.
Power system
Accessories
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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