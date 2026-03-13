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2 year warranty

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ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer

Discontinued

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ProTouch 2-in-1Garment Steamer

GC618/66

ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer

  • PDF file, 288.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer GC618/66

  • PDF file, 4.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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