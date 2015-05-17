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  • 6 clever solutions for easy ironing 6 clever solutions for easy ironing 6 clever solutions for easy ironing

    Easy6 Express Ironing board

    GC202/30

    6 clever solutions for easy ironing

    Ironing board plays an important role in the ironing experience.This Philips ironing board is designed for steam irons. With 6 clever solutions, ironing will become easier and more efficient.

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    Easy6 Express Ironing board

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    6 clever solutions for easy ironing

    with ShoulderShape

    Smoother gliding with multi-layered board cover

    Smoother gliding with multi-layered board cover

    The board cover is made of 100% cotton and is supported by foam and felt layers. This combination provides a comfortable and smooth ironing surface.

    Extra stability: anti-slip feet caps

    Extra stability: anti-slip feet caps

    This ironing board was designed with careful attention for extra stability. Special design of the legs with anti-slip feet caps makes the board stable and safe.

    Designed for safety: child and transport lock

    Designed for safety: child and transport lock

    Child and transport lock prevents accidental collapsing of the board while ironing and also keeps the board closed during storage.

    ShoulderShape for easy shirt ironing

    ShoulderShape for easy shirt ironing

    With the unique ShoulderShape, shirt ironing is easier than ever. This innovative shape helps you iron shirts with little rearranging, saving you time and effort.

    Convenient ironing for everyone: adjustable height

    The height of the ironing board is easy to adjust to your own height with a lever, located underneath the board surface. The height can be adjusted between 70 and 94cm.

    Safe iron tray

    The stable and safe iron tray is suitable for both left and right-handed

    Technical Specifications

    • Fast and convenient ironing

      Height adjustment
      70-95  cm
      Height setting
      6  setting(s)
      Suitable for
      Steam irons
      ShoulderShape
      Yes

    • Board cover

      Top layer
      100% Cotton
      Second layer
      Foam
      Third layer
      Felt

    • Design features

      Ironing surface
      Expanded Metal Mesh
      Legs
      Powder coated metal tubes

    • Technical specifications

      Board dimensions
      120 x 38 cm ( at the Shoulder Shape 45)  cm
      Weight of board
      5.8  kg
      Packaging dimensions (1-in-1)
      8 x 49 x 159  cm
      Packaging dimensions (2-in-1)
      15 x 49 x 159  cm

    • Safe ironing

      Child lock
      Yes
      Transport lock
      Yes
      Safe iron tray
      Yes
      Stabilizing feet caps
      Yes

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