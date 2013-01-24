Home
Easy6 Express

Ironing board

GC202/30
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Ironing board plays an important role in the ironing experience.This Philips ironing board is designed for steam irons. With 6 clever solutions, ironing will become easier and more efficient.

      with ShoulderShape

      The board cover is made of 100% cotton and is supported by foam and felt layers. This combination provides a comfortable and smooth ironing surface.

      This ironing board was designed with careful attention for extra stability. Special design of the legs with anti-slip feet caps makes the board stable and safe.

      Child and transport lock prevents accidental collapsing of the board while ironing and also keeps the board closed during storage.

      With the unique ShoulderShape, shirt ironing is easier than ever. This innovative shape helps you iron shirts with little rearranging, saving you time and effort.

      Convenient ironing for everyone: adjustable height

      The height of the ironing board is easy to adjust to your own height with a lever, located underneath the board surface. The height can be adjusted between 70 and 94cm.

      Safe iron tray

      The stable and safe iron tray is suitable for both left and right-handed

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and convenient ironing

        Suitable for
        Steam irons
        ShoulderShape
        Yes
        Height setting
        6 setting(s)
        Height adjustment
        70-95 cm

      • Board cover

        Top layer
        100% Cotton
        Third layer
        Felt
        Second layer
        Foam

      • Design features

        Ironing surface
        Expanded Metal Mesh
        Legs
        Powder coated metal tubes

      • Technical specifications

        Packaging dimensions (2-in-1)
        15 x 49 x 159 cm
        Packaging dimensions (1-in-1)
        8 x 49 x 159 cm
        Weight of board
        5.8 kg
        Board dimensions
        120 x 38 cm ( at the Shoulder Shape 45) cm

      • Safe ironing

        Safe iron tray
        Yes
        Transport lock
        Yes
        Stabilizing feet caps
        Yes
        Child lock
        Yes

