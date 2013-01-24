Home
Replacement Kit

FC8058/01
  Replacement kit for PowerPro Compact and Active
    Replacement Kit

    FC8058/01
    Replacement kit for PowerPro Compact and Active

    Filter replacement kit compatible with the Philips PowerPro Compact and PowerPro Active ranges. The kit contains the motor and exhaust filters which need to be replaced once a year. See all benefits

    Replacement Kit

    Replacement kit for PowerPro Compact and Active

    Filter replacement kit compatible with the Philips PowerPro Compact and PowerPro Active ranges. The kit contains the motor and exhaust filters which need to be replaced once a year. See all benefits

      Replacement kit for PowerPro Compact and Active

      Original filter replacements from Philips

      • 1x EPA 10 motor filter
      • 1x motor inlet filter
      • 2x exhaust foam filters
      EPA10 motor filter

      EPA10 motor filter

      The kit contains 1 x EPA10 motor filter. This provides high filtration levels and prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      Motor inlet filter (foam)

      Motor inlet filter (foam)

      The kit contains 1 x motor inlet filter (foam). This filter is providing additional protection to the motor and should be placed next to the EPA motor filter. The filter can be washed, and should be replaced once a year.

      Exhaust foam filters

      Exhaust foam filters

      The kit contains 2 x exhaust foam filters. The filters catch even the finest dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. The filters should be replaced once a year.

      Technical Specifications

      • Contains

        Foam filter
        2x
        Motor filter
        1x
        EPA filter
        1x

      • Suitable for

        PowerPro Active
        • FC8630 - FC8649
        • FC9520 - FC9529
        • FC8670 - FC8679
        • FC9530 - FC9542
        PowerPro Compact
        • FC8470 - FC8479
        • FC9320 - FC9327

