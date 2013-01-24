Home
PowerPro Aqua

Stick vacuum cleaner

FC6400/61
    The new Philips PowerPro Aqua is a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner which does wet cleaning too. It combines vacuuming and mopping to quickly clean daily messes. Easy click on/off mopping system to vacuum only, or vacuum and mop in one go! See all benefits

      Always at hand to quickly clean daily messes

      • vacuum and mopping
      • 14.4 V
      • TriActive Turbo nozzle
      • PowerCyclone technology
      PowerCyclone technology for high vacuum cleaning performance

      PowerCyclone technology for high vacuum cleaning performance

      The PowerCyclone technology delivers powerful vacuum cleaning performance in one go. Air enters rapidly into the PowerCyclone and is accelerated further through the curved air pass to effectively separate dust from air.

      New mopping system with optimal wetness for all hard floors

      New mopping system with optimal wetness for all hard floors

      The unique mopping system controls the water release to maintain optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning.

      TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

      TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

      The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.

      3 layer filter technology captures micro particles

      3 layer filter technology captures micro particles

      3 layer washable filter can capture >90% of allergens like pollen, pet hair and dust, for a clean air.

      Cordless cleaning: freedom to clean everywhere

      Cordless cleaning: freedom to clean everywhere

      Without the cord, you are free to clean wherever you want on every type of floor.

      Powerful 14.4 V Lithium Ion batteries for long runtime

      Powerful 14.4 V Lithium Ion batteries for long runtime

      Cordless cleaning with powerful 14.4 V Lithium Ion batteries for 30 min run time.The cable is not a barrier anymore and you can easily clean different rooms without hassle.

      Bagless: One-step empty dust bucket

      Bagless: One-step empty dust bucket

      The new bagless PowerPro Aqua vacuum cleaner dispose dust from the dust bucket without touching the dirt.

      Instant click on/off mopping system to do wet cleaning

      Instant click on/off mopping system to do wet cleaning

      With the magnest on the water tank, the mopping system is easily clicked on and off to the nozzle

      Suitable to use on all floors

      Suitable to use on all floors

      Vacuum all hard floors and carpets. Click on the water tank to mop all types of hard floors.

      Washable foam filter for life-long performance

      Washable foam filter for life-long performance

      Washable foam filters for life-long performance to enhance extended usage.

      High maneuverability and light weight for easy handling

      High maneuverability and light weight are ensured with the new PowerPro Aqua vacuum cleaner for easy handling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Clean water tank capacity (max)
        0.2 L

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        4.7 kg

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Foam filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        Micro fiber pad
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive Turbo Nozzle

      • Design

        Design features
        On-off
        Color
        Aqua blue

      • Performance

        Battery voltage
        14.4 V
        Runtime
        30 minute(s)
        Sound power level
        83 dB
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Surface coverage per tank
        50 m²

          • Recommended to replace every 3-6 months depending on usage frequency. 2 microfiber pads are included in pack, you can check www.philips.com to find where to buy the microfiber pads. We cannot guarantee optimal cleaning results when microfiber pads from other brands are used.