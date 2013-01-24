Other items in the box
- Brush tool
- Charging base
- Crevice tool
The powerful Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) batteries of the Philips Mini Vac have longer-lasting power versus standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries. Li-Ion batteries are also very lightweight, giving you a more enjoyable cleaning experience.
The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.
The charging stand of the MiniVac holds both a brush tool and a crevice tool. The brush tool makes sure you don't damage delicate surfaces when cleaning, while the crevice tool gives you access to hard to reach pleaces.
The efficient charging system automatically shuts off when the batteries are fully charged. Therefore it stops using power and it saves energy. Other charging system normally keep charging even when batteries are full and therefore waste energy.
The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.
The Philips Mini Vac has a looped handle that ensures optimum grip. You can grab the Mini Vac in any way you like.
The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt.
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Performance
Usability
Weight and dimensions