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    Avent Avent Blade unit

    CP1638

    Chops and blends ingredients

    This blade unit is part of the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker and chops ingredients into small pieces. Easy to remove and clean.

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    Avent Avent Blade unit

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    Chops and blends ingredients

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    • Baby food maker
    • White

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product types
      SCF875
    Badge-D2C

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