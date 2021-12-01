Search terms

EN
AR

Avent Philips Avent

Blade unit

CP1638
Avent
Avent
  • Chops and blends ingredients Chops and blends ingredients Chops and blends ingredients
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Philips Avent Blade unit

    CP1638

    Chops and blends ingredients

    This blade unit is part of the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker and chops ingredients into small pieces. Easy to remove and clean. See all benefits

    Avent Philips Avent Blade unit

    Chops and blends ingredients

    This blade unit is part of the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker and chops ingredients into small pieces. Easy to remove and clean. See all benefits

    Chops and blends ingredients

    This blade unit is part of the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker and chops ingredients into small pieces. Easy to remove and clean. See all benefits

    Avent Philips Avent Blade unit

    Chops and blends ingredients

    This blade unit is part of the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker and chops ingredients into small pieces. Easy to remove and clean. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

    Look on the box

    Look inside the product

    Look on the product

    Look on the manual

      Chops and blends ingredients

      Check for compatibility below

      • Baby food maker
      • White

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types
        SCF875

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.