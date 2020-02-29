Drip tray
Drip tray
This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with PHILIPS3000 & PHILIPS 4000 See all benefits
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Drip tray
Please check specifications for compatible product
- PHILIPS 4000
- Removable for easy cleaning
- Not dishwasher proof
Easy renew your product with original Philips parts
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
Technical Specifications
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Replaceable part
- Fits product types :
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