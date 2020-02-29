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  • Drip tray Drip tray Drip tray

    Drip tray

    CP1138/01

    Drip tray

    This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with PHILIPS3000 & PHILIPS 4000

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    Drip tray

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    Drip tray

    Please check specifications for compatible product

    • PHILIPS 4000
    • Removable for easy cleaning
    • Not dishwasher proof

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product types :
      • HD8847
      • HD8834
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