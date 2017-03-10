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    Milk Twister Milk frother

    CA6500/63

    Amazingly velvety foam

    The Philips Milk Frother provides the freedom to enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home. Thanks to its innovative frothing whisker, you can enrich delicious coffee and milk drinks with amazingly velvety smooth milk foam.

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    Milk Twister Milk frother

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    See all Coffee maker accessories and parts

    Amazingly velvety foam

    Your cup of coffee just got more interesting

    • Non-stick coating
    • Fits 120ml milk
    • Enough for 2 cappuccinos
    • Prepares hot & cold froth
    Multifunctional: A variety of coffee and milk drinks

    Multifunctional: A variety of coffee and milk drinks

    Not only for a variety of delicious hot & cold coffee recipes like Cappuccino and Latte, but also for delicious Milk drinks like Milk Tea.

    Non-stick coating for easy cleaning

    Non-stick coating for easy cleaning

    Cleaning the Philips milk twister requires only a rinse and a swipe of towel thanks to the non-stick.

    Enough milk foam for 2 Cappuccinos

    Enough milk foam for 2 Cappuccinos

    With a capacity of 120 ml the milk foam prepared with the Philips Milk Twister will be enough to prepare 2 Cappuccinos

    Magnetic whisking for ultimate foam fineness

    Magnetic whisking for ultimate foam fineness

    Set to the ideal temperature and speed, the Milk Twister and its innovative frothing whisker creates the ultimate in foam stiffness and fineness.

    Hot & cold milk frothing for a variety of coffee recipes

    Hot & cold milk frothing for a variety of coffee recipes

    The milk frother provides the freedom to create and enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home such as a latte macchiato, cappuccino or the perfect iced coffee.

    Cordless, 360 degree base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless, 360 degree base for easy lifting and placing

    The milk frother can be lifted off the base for filling the milk foam easily. Placing the milk frother back is equally easy due to the round connector.

    One touch for easy operation

    This Milk frother offers one touch button for easy operation.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Milk frother
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Warranty
      2 years
      Dishwasher safe
      No

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      420-500W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      49 Hz
      Capacity
      120ml
      Frothing time
      130s

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      128mm
      Product Width
      128mm
      Product Height
      194mm
      Product Weight
      0,79kg
      Package Length
      151mm
      Package Width
      151mm
      Package Height
      217mm

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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