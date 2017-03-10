CA6500/63
Amazingly velvety foam
The Philips Milk Frother provides the freedom to enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home. Thanks to its innovative frothing whisker, you can enrich delicious coffee and milk drinks with amazingly velvety smooth milk foam.See all benefits
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Not only for a variety of delicious hot & cold coffee recipes like Cappuccino and Latte, but also for delicious Milk drinks like Milk Tea.
Cleaning the Philips milk twister requires only a rinse and a swipe of towel thanks to the non-stick.
With a capacity of 120 ml the milk foam prepared with the Philips Milk Twister will be enough to prepare 2 Cappuccinos
Set to the ideal temperature and speed, the Milk Twister and its innovative frothing whisker creates the ultimate in foam stiffness and fineness.
The milk frother provides the freedom to create and enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home such as a latte macchiato, cappuccino or the perfect iced coffee.
The milk frother can be lifted off the base for filling the milk foam easily. Placing the milk frother back is equally easy due to the round connector.
This Milk frother offers one touch button for easy operation.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Weight and Dimensions
Country of Origin
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