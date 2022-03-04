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  • Easy hairstyling with ionic care Easy hairstyling with ionic care Easy hairstyling with ionic care

    3000 Series Air Styler

    BHA305/03

    Easy hairstyling with ionic care

    Dry & style at once - the Philips Air Styler 3000 allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing extra care and shine. The 3 attachments are suitable for both long and short hair, so you can enjoy easy styling.

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    3000 Series Air Styler

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    Easy hairstyling with ionic care

    with Keratin ceramic brushes

    • 3 attachments
    • Ionic care
    • Keratin Ceramic coating
    Cool air setting for gentle drying

    Cool air setting for gentle drying

    The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.

    800W styling power for salon-like results

    800W styling power for salon-like results

    The Air Styler with 800W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve salon-like results every day.

    Care setting for better protection while drying and styling

    Care setting for better protection while drying and styling

    The 'Care' setting ensures the optimum drying temperature and guards against overheating. Hair still dries fast, with the same powerful airflow but at a constant, caring temperature.

    Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

    Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

    Enjoy the combined three heat and two speed settings which will create the perfect end result. You can choose between a low and high speed setting with 3 corresponding heat settings; Cool, Care and High. The flexible settings ensure a powerful airflow with a caring temperature for a precise and tailored styling.

    38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

    38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

    The ThermoBrush has an extra wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

    30 mm retractable bristle brush for defined waves

    30 mm retractable bristle brush for defined waves

    The 30 mm brush with retractable bristles is designed for the easy styling. Turn the tip of the brush and slide it out for defined waves.

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Use the narrow concentrator for the focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.

    More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

    Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion

    Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion

    The bristles with keratin-infused ceramic coating glide smoothly through your hair for naturally straight and shiny look.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      38mm Thermobrush
      For smooth styles and waves
      Nozzle
      For a focused airflow
      Retractable 30mm bristle brush
      For tangle free waves & curls

    • Power

      Voltage
      220-240V
      Wattage
      800W

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Number of heat settings
      3 heat with 2 speed

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Keratin infused coating
      Yes
      Caring tempreature setting
      Yes
      Ion technology
      Yes

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