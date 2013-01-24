Home
Air Purifier Series 6000

AC6608/90
    Air Purifier Series 6000

    Equiped with Vitashield IPS, TwinForce aerodynamics design and class leading Aerasense real time numerical air quality sensing techonology, it delivers superior purification efficiency against pollution, common allergens. TVOC and odor. See all benefits

    Equiped with Vitashield IPS, TwinForce aerodynamics design and class leading Aerasense real time numerical air quality sensing techonology, it delivers superior purification efficiency against pollution, common allergens. TVOC and odor. See all benefits

    Equiped with Vitashield IPS, TwinForce aerodynamics design and class leading Aerasense real time numerical air quality sensing techonology, it delivers superior purification efficiency against pollution, common allergens. TVOC and odor. See all benefits

      Double performance, double reassurance

      • Room size: up to 169 m²
      • AeraSense technology
      • Removes 99.97% 0.3µm particles
      • Removes 99.9% bacteria & H1N1*
      Sleep mode for your comfortable night of sleep

      Sleep mode for your comfortable night of sleep

      Product turns down fan speed and noise level in silent mode for your comfortable night of sleep, lights on products can be turned off as you like.

      Healthy air protect for smarter filter life management

      Healthy air protect for smarter filter life management

      With advanced Aerasense technology, the filter lifetime is accurately calculated based on indoor pollution level, air flow and operation time. Healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter not effective. So you are assured of healthy air always.

      Real time PM2.5 feedback and 4 color AQI light

      Real time PM2.5 feedback and 4 color AQI light

      The numerical PM2.5 indicator together with 4-step color ring feedback provides real time indoor air quality.

      Intuitive design for easy activation on AUTO

      Intuitive design for easy activation on AUTO

      Intuitive design for easy activation on AUTO

      Child Lock

      Child Lock

      User friendly child lock function

      NanoProtect HEPA filter removes 99.97% 0.3µm particles*

      NanoProtect HEPA filter removes 99.97% 0.3µm particles*

      The NanoProtect HEPA filter is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles. The ever-finer filter effectively removes 99.97% 0.3µm particles*, including common allergens, dust, pollutions, bacteria and some virus.

      Upgraded VItaShield IPS technology filters 20nm* particles

      Upgraded VItaShield IPS technology filters 20nm* particles

      Upgraded VitaShield technology effectively removes particles as small as 20 Nanometers* (more than 100 times smaller than upper limit of PM2.5), including common allergens, bacteria and some viruses. It also provides the assured protection from TVOC and odor. PM 2.5 is defined as fine dust particles of a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less. PM 2.5 can penetrate and settle in the deepest areas of the lungs and cause health problems.

      Class leading AeraSense sensing technology

      Class leading AeraSense sensing technology

      AeraSense is a professional-grade sensor that accurately identifies fine particles that are even smaller than PM2.5 (including most common indoor airborne allergens). It then processes this information to ensure that the purifier’s settings are at the ideal level for current air conditions, and for continuous re-assurance. Then give you feedback of real time indoor air quality by showing PM2.5 level.

      4 settings to give you ample choice in fan speed.

      4 settings to give you an ample selection of fan speeds

      3 options for lights on/off setting to meet your needs

      3 options for lights on/off setting to meet your needs.

      2X capacity of clean air delivery with TwinForce aerodynamic

      The core of TwinForce aerodynamic design lies in the precision of twin-fan design and the optimized aerodynamic tunnel curvature. Together with dual air intake architecture the airflow is boosted for supreme Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) 657 m3/hr*

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Air quality sensor(s)
        Aerasense PM2.5 sensor
        Fan speed indicators
        Silent, Speed 1, 2, 3, Turbo
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Color(s)
        White

      • Performance

        CADR (cigarette smoke)
        657  m³/h

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        2  m
        Effective area
        up to 169  m²
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        82  W
        Sound level
        36~65  dB(A)
        Voltage
        220  V

      • Country of origin

        Country of origin
        Korea

      • Replacement

        AC filter
        FY6172
        HEPA filter
        FY6171

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        Stand-by power consumption
        <0.5  W
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

            • Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses and SARS coronavirus are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
            • Calculated according to respective standards using cigarette smoke CADR result tested according to ANSI/AHAM AC-1-2015. NRCC-S4013-2011: 169m2; JEM-1467-2009: 81m2; GB/T 18801-2015: 78m2; ANSI/AHAM AC-1-2015: 55m2.
            • Removes 99.9% bacteria: Tested for Staphylococcus Albus, condition refer to Anti-bacterial properties tested according to GB21551.3 using Staphylococcus Albus, initial concentration is 1*105 cfu/m3
            • Removes 99.9% H1N1: Tested in Airmid, result has been shown >99.9% of airborne Influenza A virus (H1N1) within 20 minutes of operation.
            • Removes 99.97% 0.3µm particles: Tested on NanoProtect filter for 1st pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow, in 2015 by 3rd party lab
            • up to 8 times: tested for benchmark with Grim sensor and comparison with industry infra-red sensor
            • CADR 657m3/h is tested by third party test lab, according to GB/T 18801-2015.