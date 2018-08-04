2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC3256/90
Breath the difference
VitaShield IPS technology can naturally remove ultra fine particles as small as 0.02um and 99.97% common airborne allergens effectively over long term. Aerasense technology gives you reassurance by display real time indoor air quality.
Room size: up to 95m²
Removes UFP as small as 0.02um
Special Allergen mode
Pollen CADR*: 393
The extra thick NanoProtect HEPA and AC filter is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles.
The specially designed Allergen Mode is very effective in removing common airborne allergens. When the purifier detects even the slightest change in air quality, it will boost its cleaning performance to remove allergens in the air.
Benchmarked against a professional-grade sensor, Philips AeraSense technology is highly effective in sensing even the slightest change in indoor air conditions. It continuously monitors the air and automatically adjusts the fan speed when it detects a change in particles.
Smoke CADR: tested by third party according to AHAM standard
20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab