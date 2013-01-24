Home
Air Cleaner

AC2887/90
    Healthier Air, Always

    AeraSense is an innovative technology with the accuracy and performance of a professional sensor. It senses harmful particles smaller than even PM2.5, ensures the purifier adjusts for cleaner air output and provides real time feedback. See all benefits

    Healthier Air, Always

    Healthier Air, Always

      Healthier Air, Always

      AeraSense, making the invisible visible

      • Remove 99.97% particles@3nm
      • PM2.5 display
      • Up to 79 m2/ 850 ft2
      • Auto & Sleep mode
      Low noise at Sleep Mode (20.5dba) - soft as a whisper

      Low noise at Sleep Mode (20.5dba) - soft as a whisper

      When in Silent Mode, the Purifier turns down its fan speed and noise level to allow a comfortable night's sleep.

      Smart light control: adjust light to suit your preference

      Smart light control: adjust light to suit your preference

      Both AQI and the light on the UI can be dimmed and/or turned off avoid light disturbance for consumers.

      3 auto modes: General, Allergen, and Bacteria & Virus

      3 auto modes: General, Allergen, and Bacteria & Virus

      The Philips Air Purifier has 3 automatic purification settings: a General mode, an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and an extra-powerful bacteria and virus mode. You can choose your preferred mode to personalize and optimize your purification.

      Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*

      Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*

      Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*

      Automatically monitors, reacts & purifiers the air

      AeraSense is a sensor that accurately identifies fine particles that are even smaller than PM2.5 (including most common indoor airborne allergens). It then processes this information to ensure that the purifier’s settings are at the ideal level for current air conditions, and for continuous re-assurance. Then gives you feedback of real time indoor air quality by showing PM2.5 level.

      VitaShield naturally purifies UFP as small as 0.02microns

      Vitashield IPS with its aerodynamic design and NanoProtect Filter has a boosted clean air delivery rate up to 344 m3/hr* (according to China GB/T 18801-2015). It can effectively remove ultra-fine particles as small as 20nm, effectively reduce harmful gases such as formaldehyde, TVOC and odor. Removes up to 99.9% bacteria.

      Aerodynamic architecture boosts efficient airflow

      Aerodynamic architecture boosts efficient airflow

      Healthy air lock and alert for filter replacement

      The filter lifetime is accurately calculated based on indoor pollution level, air flow and operation time. The healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning -to avoid ineffective purification. So you are assured of healthier air always.

      Four-step color indicator shows quality of air

      The 4-step color ring provide real time feedback of your indoor air quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Air quality sensor(s)
        Aerasense PM2.5 sensor
        Color of control panel
        Black
        Fan speed indicators
        Silent, Speed 1, 2, 3, Turbo
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Color(s)
        White

      • Performance

        Filters out PM2.5
        in one hour, >99  %
        Filters out viruses
        in 0.5 hr, 99.9  %
        CADR (cigarette smoke)
        333  m³/h
        Room size
        25-79  m²

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Effective area
        24~41  m²
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        56  W
        Sound level
        20.5-51  dB(A)
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Replacement

        AC filter
        FY2420
        HEPA filter
        FY2422

      • Sustainability

        Stand-by power consumption
        <0.5  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        412 x 294 x 612  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        359 x 240 x 558  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        9.3  kg
        Weight of product
        7.7  kg

            • 20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
            • Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab
            • Particle CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2008
            • Bacteria and Virus removal performance is tested by 3rd party lab. Refer to item 1 for bacteria performance test details and item 2 for virus removal test details.
            • Bacteria and Virus removal performance is tested by 3rd party lab. Refer to item 1 for bacteria performance test details and item 2 for virus removal test details.