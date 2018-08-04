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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 2000 Series Air Purifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 2000 Series Air Purifier
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 2000 Series Air Purifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 2000 Series Air Purifier
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series

Discontinued

Series 2000Air Purifier

AC2887/90

Healthier Air, Always

AeraSense is a new technology with the accuracy and performance of a professional sensor. It senses particles smaller than PM2.5, removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air* adapting automatically with real time feedback.

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AeraSense, making the invisible visible

Healthier Air, Always

  • Remove 99.97% particles@3nm

  • PM2.5 display

  • Up to 79 m2/ 850 ft2

  • Auto & Sleep mode

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

Removes aerosols including those containing respiratory virus, from the air which passes through the filter. It also sanitizes the air by removing 99.9% of aerosols from the air that may contain viruses.*

Automatically monitors, reacts & purifiers the air

AeraSense is a sensor that accurately identifies fine particles that are even smaller than PM2.5 (including most common indoor airborne allergens). It then processes this information to ensure that the purifier’s settings are at the ideal level for current air conditions, and for continuous re-assurance. Then gives you feedback of real time indoor air quality by showing PM2.5 level.

Low noise at Sleep Mode (20.5dba) - soft as a whisper

Low noise at Sleep Mode (20.5dba) - soft as a whisper

When in Silent Mode, the Purifier turns down its fan speed and noise level to allow a comfortable night's sleep.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 333㎥/h by the room size of 48 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height).

  2. (2)Microbial Reductio Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health Ltd in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1). Air purifiers alone don’t protect against COVID-19 but can be part of a protective plan (US EPA).

  3. (3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

  4. (4)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.

  5. (5)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values ​​of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.

  6. (6)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2013

  7. (7)The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on the room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.