Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Table top stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV
The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 3000 series HD Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need-like handy extra USB and HDMI ports-to enjoy your TV at home. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
Philips Slim profile TV makes a statement with its sleek, sophisticated dimensions. After all, why shouldn’t your TV be as beautiful as it is functional?
Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.
For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you’re indulging in your favorite shows, movies, the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.
Use your TV as a monitor. Simply connect using a VGA cable and you are ready to go.
