UltraWide LCD monitor

346E2LAE/89
  • Simplify your connections with USB-C Simplify your connections with USB-C Simplify your connections with USB-C
    The Philips E line UltraWide display offers expansive panoramic visual. WQHD display and ergonomic stand guarantee the optimal viewing conditions. Features like all-in-one USB-C, built-in USB Hub, and MultiView help boost up productivity. See all benefits

      Simplify your connections with USB-C

      • E Line
      • 34" (86.36 cm)
      • 3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
      Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

      Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

      This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high resolution video and transfer data at a super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

      CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

      These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.

      Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

      Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

      1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

      LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

      Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

      Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

      Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

      Cable management is an intimate design that maintains tidy workspace by organizing cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        34 inch / 86.36 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        797.22 (H) x 333.72 (V) mm
        Aspect ratio
        21:9
        Maximum resolution
        3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        109.68 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        MPRT
        1 ms
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Pixel pitch
        0.23175 x 0.23175 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 100.05%*, sRGB 121.32%*
        Display colors
        16.7 M (8 bit)
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 160 kHz (H) / 48 - 100 Hz (V)
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes
        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        HDMI 2.0 x 1, DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, USB-C x 1 (DP Alt mode, Power delivery)
        HDCP
        HDCP 1.4 (HDMI / DisplayPort / USB-C), HDCP 2.2 (HDMI / DisplayPort / USB-C)
        USB Hub
        USB 3.2 Gen 1 / 5 Gbps, USB-A downstream x 4 (with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync

      • Power Delivery

        Version
        USB PD version 3.0
        Max power delivery
        USB-C up to 65W (5V/3A, 7V/3A, 9V/3A, 10V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A)

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        3 W x 2
        MultiView
        • PIP/PBP mode
        • 2x devices
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • Volume
        • Input
        • SmartImage Game
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 11 / 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        100  mm
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        35 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        817 x 491 x 235  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        817 x 365 x 49  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        930 x 525 x 186  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        7.36  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        5.43  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        10.70  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • TUV-BAUART
        • CU-EAC
        • EAEU RoHS
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured

          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
          • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
          • MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
          • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
          • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.
