Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Table top stand
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
HD LED TV
Made for fun, the Philips 5500 TV brings a quality picture to the small screen. It's compact enough to be moved between rooms quickly and without hassle, while its minimalist design makes it a welcome addition wherever you place it. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you’re streaming online or watching from a disc, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.
Experience entertainment in all its glory. With front facing visible sound articulation, enjoy a complete audio set up straight from your TV. Incredible highs, lifelike mids and explosive bass, all masterfully produced by a series of speakers that have been subtly placed for a thin TV design.
Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.
With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors.
