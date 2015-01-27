Home
Philips receives FDA clearance to market Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution for primary diagnostic use in the US
April 13, 2017 - First digital pathology solution to be cleared for primary diagnostic use in the U.S.
Philips AVENT launches UAE initiative to support breast pumping facilities in the workplace
December 07, 2016 - Philips AVENT, the company’s Mother and Childcare brand, has launched a nationwide initiative to encourage employers to become more baby-friendly by implementing a space for breastfeeding mothers returning to work from maternity leave for the purpose of expressing their milk.
Dubai Municipality and Philips sign MoU to deliver the latest innovative solutions to the city
February 18, 2016 - Dubai Municipality and Philips sign MoU to deliver the latest innovative solutions to the city
Philips showcases connected innovations across the health continuum during Arab Health - Making health personal.
January 27, 2016 - Philips showcases connected innovations across the health continuum during Arab Health - Making health personal.
Philips affirms its commitment to innovation by opening its first imaging ‘center of excellence’ in the region
June 16, 2015 - Philips Middle East today announced the opening of its first ‘Center of Excellence’ for diagnostic imaging in the region in partnership with the Burjeel Hospital in Dubai, part of the VPS Healthcare Group.
Philips introduces its latest healthcare innovations that support enhanced patient care at Saudi Health 2015
May 18, 2015 - Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Philips Healthcare Saudi Arabia Ltd. is showcasing healthcare innovations and solutions that support the government’s goal to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and develop a world class healthcare system in the Kingdom, at Saudi Health 2015.
Philips and AMECO enter 6-year partnership to enhance Obeid Hospitals’ future patient care and experience
March 24, 2015 - Philips and AMECO enter 6-year partnership to enhance Obeid Hospitals’ future patient care and experience
Philips highlights importance of healthy living and prevention to curb non-communicable diseases in the GCC
January 27, 2015 - Dubai, UAE – Titled "Gulf Health: A Modern History," Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) and the Economist Intelligence Unit will showcase an illustrated story of the deterioration of health across the GCC due to sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits at Arab Health 2015.
