ReCare Treadmill

PTE7000MT/37
    Multiple adjustments for individualized fit

    The 7.0 T combines many versatile features a clinician needs to make patients feel confident towards rehabilitation and improvement. Healthcare providers can utilize essential features as well as many adjustable options.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Multiple adjustments for individualized fit

      Get customized exercises

      Parallel bars adjust up, down and in width for safety

      The removable parallel bars offer handrail support for added patient safety. Adjustments can also accommodate users of various heights and fitness abilities. Bars adjust 25 to 35 inches in height, 20 to 31 inches in width, and the length extends to the full length of the deck.

      Multiple default and customizable programs are available

      With many features, this easy-to-use console displays and downloads important workout data. Feedback windows display METs, symmetry, cadence, stride lengths, steps, and pace. You can easily select either preset or programmable modes for diverse, versatile routines. Programs can interactively adapt to patients' characteristics, using input info such as weight and gender as the basis to maximize their rehabilitation.

      The step makes access to the deck easier

      The removable step provides a lower step-up height for people who need a bit more stability getting on and off the treadmill. This is ideal for individuals who cannot make a big step - such as individuals with balance limitations, smaller range of motion, or older adults.

      Data captures patient performance

      Workout data can be downloaded directly to a ccomputer via USB connection.

      Motors create a platform for uphill and downhill walking

      With two lift motors - one in front and the other at the back - clinicians can create uphill and downhill walking for patients. An overhead harness can be used for patients for less strenuous unweighted exercises. This type of exercise allows improved lower body movement training without the patient bearing his or her whole body weight on the treadmill. The deck can be elevated to accommodate unweighted exercises.

      The belt and deck are low-maintenance

      A wide, ample space of 22" x 60" stride surface features a self-lubricating deck for low-maintenance operation.

      This powerful motor is bi-directional

      The 3.0 horsepower continuous duty speed motor goes forward from 0 to 10 mph and reverse up to 3 mph. Reverse walking is helpful to train muscles not normally exercised during forward walking alone. Small speed increments can be easily adjusted for patients of all conditions and ages.

      The program measures step length on right and left sides

      For clinicians whose patients suffer from gait imbalances, both left and right side step lengths can be measured to document progress. Clinicians can refer to both graphical and numerical measurements provided on the display for precise reference.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compliance

        Certifications
        • CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 60601-1:14
        • ANSI/AAMI
        • ES60601-1:2005+A2 (R2012) +A1
        • IEC 60601-1-2:2014
        • EN 60601-1-2:2015
        • IEC 60601-1:2015+A1:2012
        • EN 60601-1:2006
        • +A1:2013, +A12:2014
        • EN ISO 20957:2013
        • MDD 93/42/EEC Class IIa,
        • NB: 0123

      • Max user weight

        lbs
        440
        kg
        200

      • Net weight

        kg
        • 174 (A)
        • 51 (B)
        lbs
        • 112.9 (B)
        • 384 (A)

      • Overall dimensions

        inches
        83.7x 56.7x55
        cm
        213x144x140

      • Stride surface

        inches
        22x60
        cm
        152.5x56

      • Step-up height

        inches
        • 4.5'' to step
        • 9.5'' to deck
        cm
        • 11.5 cm to step
        • 24.13 cm to deck

      • Power AC

        Volts
        • 115 volt AC
        • 60Hz, 20 amps, NEMA 5-20P

      • Grade range

        percentage
        -10% to 15%

      • Speed range

        km/h
        -5 to 16 in 0.1 increments
        mph
        -3 to 10 in 0.1 increments

      • Motor spec

        HP
        3

      • CSAFE

        Yes
        -

      • Fan

        Yes
        -

      • Programs

        include
        • Custom
        • HR
        • Interval
        • Manual
        • Plateau
        • Symmetry
        • VO2

      • Start speed

        Yes
        -

