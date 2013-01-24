Home
ReActiv Adjustable crank set

PTE4010CA/37
    -{discount-value}

    The Adjustable crank set makes exercises in smaller range of motion possible on bikes. This accessory gives greater safety and accessibility to users with impaired range of motion as well as helping to reduce fear of pain.

      Upgrades bikes to fit all users

      Best for folks with limited mobility

      Crank length is adjustable for limited mobility

      For users with limited mobility, the optional adjustable cranks are indexed for repeatable placement and have a starting range of motion as small as 15 degrees. As their performance improves, they can continue their recovery to full range of motion.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory set

        set
        1

      • Thread size

        inches
        Standard 9/16" thread

      • Adjustment degrees

        From 15 degrees to full range
        -

      • Applicable products

        Upright bike
        Yes
        Recumbent bike
        Yes

      • Pedal position adjustments

        10 incremental
        -

