CRD52/00
Philips CRD52 OPS module
Bring Android SoC power to Philips displays with CRD52 module. Sliding into the display’s OPS slot, it brings the blazing performance and flexibility of Android, with the opportunity to add Philips Wave remote device management, and more.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Incorporating the world-renowned reliability of Android 14. Optimised for native Android apps, this plug and play System on Chip (SoC) enables you to install web apps and software directly onto the display, eliminating the need for an external media player.
The Android SoC built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch apps and content based on time of day. You can play content from USB, internal memory, or local network.
A built-in HTML5 browser enables you to play and control online content.
Philips Wave – the evolutionary remote device management platform – puts you fully in control. Simplified installation and setup, monitoring and control, firmware upgrades, managing playlists, and setting power schedules. Saving time, energy, and environmental impact.
Power
Dimensions
Weight
Main Chip
Android
Front end I/O
Operational Environment
Storage Environment
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.