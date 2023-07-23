Search terms

EN
AR

Signage Solutions D-Line Display

98BDL4650D/00
  • Smart and modular for an even longer lifetime Smart and modular for an even longer lifetime Smart and modular for an even longer lifetime
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    98BDL4650D/00

    Smart and modular for an even longer lifetime

    Philips D-Line is designed to engage your audience and delight customers. Powered by Android 11 for easy software integrations, this versatile display is suitable for impact in any setting.

    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    Smart and modular for an even longer lifetime

    Philips D-Line is designed to engage your audience and delight customers. Powered by Android 11 for easy software integrations, this versatile display is suitable for impact in any setting.

    Smart and modular for an even longer lifetime

    Philips D-Line is designed to engage your audience and delight customers. Powered by Android 11 for easy software integrations, this versatile display is suitable for impact in any setting.

    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    Smart and modular for an even longer lifetime

    Philips D-Line is designed to engage your audience and delight customers. Powered by Android 11 for easy software integrations, this versatile display is suitable for impact in any setting.

    Similar products

    See all D-Line series

      Smart and modular for an even longer lifetime

      powered by Android

      • 98"
      • Powered by Android
      • 500cd/m²
      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

      ADS wide-view panel display

      Be seen from any angle with ADS wide-view technology. Advanced Super Dimension Switch delivers faster on-display picture processing for smoother content transitions, remarkable image accuracy, and superior colour reproduction with 180 degree viewing.

      4G/LTE optional module for reliable connection

      Select our optional 4G/LTE module for more predictable bandwidth and faster download speeds, providing you with a reliable backup connection in case of 24/4 work requirements or where local network connections are not possible.

      FailOver. Ensure your display never goes blank

      Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of a media player failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.

      Modularity - longer product lifetime

      Extend your display into the future with our modular approach. Bringing opportunities for longer product lifetime with easily detached and replaced components, and a firm focus on sustainability, with reduced WEEE disposal.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Powered by Android 11 and with integrated WiFi, your Philips D-Line delivers the ultimate, most secure and connected display experience. Optimised for native Android apps, and enabling you to install web apps and software directly onto the display, eliminating the need for an external media player.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with our integrated HTML5, Chromium-based browser. Design your content online and connect a single display, or your entire network, either landscape or portrait, in 4k UHD resolution. Simply connect to the internet via WiFi or with an RJ45 cable.

      Catch the Wave for revolutionary results

      Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips D-Line displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Video input
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • DisplayPort 1.4 (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 3.0 (x2)
        • VGA (via DVI)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • 4G/LTE antenna connectors
        • Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
        • USB 2.0 (x1)
        Video output
        DisplayPort 1.4 (x1)
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        WiFi
        WiFi 6 + Bluetooth 5.2 (slide-in module)

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        247.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        97.5  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.56 (H) x 0.56 (V) [mm]
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        Panel technology
        ADS
        Operating system
        Android 11
        Haze
        28%

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 10 x 15
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • IR Loopthrough
        • DisplayPort
        • RS232
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • External 4G mPCIe slot
        • RJ45
        • WiFi
        WiFi protocol
        a b g n, 802.11 ax, 802.11 ac

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        TBD  W
        Consumption (Max)
        TBD
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50,60 Hz
        • 2160p, 50, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        2193.2  mm
        Product weight
        90.6  kg
        Set Height
        1248.2  mm
        Set Depth
        87.9 (D@Wall mount) / 97.9 (D@Handle)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        86.35  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        49.14  inch
        Wall Mount
        1000(H) x 400(V) mm, M8
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.46 (D@Wall mount) /3.85 (D@Handle)  inch
        Bezel width
        16.0 mm (Even Bezel)
        Product weight (lb)
        199.74  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 - 95% RH (No condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • MPEG
        • H.263
        • H.264
        • H.265
        • AVI
        • MP4
        • MPEG4
        • VP8
        • VP9
        • WEBM
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        2x A72 + 4x A53
        GPU
        ARM Mali-T860 MP4
        Memory
        4GB RAM
        Storage
        32 GB eMMc

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • AC Switch Cover
        • USB Cover (x1)
        • Screws
        • AC Power Cord
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • RS232 cable
        • WiFi module
        • Wire Clamper (x3)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • CCC
        • EMF
        • FCC, Class A
        • UL

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.
          Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.