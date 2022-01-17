Search terms

EN
AR

Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

86BDL3511Q/00
  • Stand out Stand out Stand out
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    86BDL3511Q/00

    Stand out

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    Stand out

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    Stand out

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    Stand out

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    Similar products

    See all Q-Line Series

      Stand out

      Easy-setup 18/7 display.

      • 86"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Ultra HD
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

      Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

      Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Video input
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        OPS
        External control
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        217.4  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        85.6  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Clinical image
        D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)
        Haze
        25%

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (18/7)
        • Portrait (18/7)
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 10 x 15
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Start-up
        • Switch on delay
        • Switch on status
        • Boot on source
        Start-up window
        enable / disable Philips logo

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        360  W
        Consumption (Max)
        500 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
        • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1929.0  mm
        Product weight
        49.5  kg
        Set Height
        1100.0  mm
        Set Depth
        69.5mm(D@wall mount) / 91.8mm(D@handle)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        75.94  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        43.31  inch
        Wall Mount
        600 x 400 mm, M8
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.74(@ wall mount)/ 3.61(@ handle)  inch
        Bezel width
        15.5 mm (Even bezel)
        Product weight (lb)
        109.13  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • H.264
        • JPEG
        • MPEG
        • WMV3
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • WMA
        • MPEG
        • HEAAC

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • AC power cord
        • AC Switch Cover
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
        • USB Cover and screw x1
        • Wire Clamper (x3)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • CB
        • BSMI
        • VCCI
        • CU
        • ETL
        • EMF
        • PSB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.