Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- Batteries for remote control
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- RS232 cable
Turn heads
Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail.
Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.
Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).
Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain, and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.
Make an impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This high-brightness 2500 cd/m2 display delivers a clear picture in areas that are subject to high ambient light. Perfect for window displays and public-information areas.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Dimensions
Convenience
Power
Sound
Operating conditions
Accessories
Miscellaneous
Multimedia Applications
Supported Display Resolution