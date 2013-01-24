Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Warranty leaflet
- Power cord
- Table top stand
Take control
Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
CMND and Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TVs from a central location, without the need to visit any rooms. Update and manage all your displays, with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.
Offer pay-to-view content in any situation-from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code or a card.
Your Philips Professional TV offers a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI), which you can customize with your own branding. Easily add your logo or custom background to the menu to increase the visibility of your brand.
Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.
One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
Picture/Display
Audio
Design
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity Rear
Connectivity Side
Connectivity Enhancements
Features
Hospitality Features
Healthcare features
Multimedia
Accessories
Power
Dimensions