Professional TV

32HFL3014/12
    -{discount-value}

    Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

      Take control

      Powered by CMND

      • EasySuite

      CMND and Control: effortless maintenance of your TVs

      CMND and Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TVs from a central location, without the need to visit any rooms. Update and manage all your displays, with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.

      MyChoice compatible. Built-in pay-to-view solution

      Offer pay-to-view content in any situation-from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code or a card.

      Be seen. Brand the TV's UI with your logo

      Your Philips Professional TV offers a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI), which you can customize with your own branding. Easily add your logo or custom background to the menu to increase the visibility of your brand.

      Instant initial USB cloning. Rapidly configure Pro TVs

      Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

      Mixed channel map to combine analogue and digital channels

      One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

      USB auto playback. Music, movies, and more

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        • LED HD TV
        • D-LED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        80  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        32  inch
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        178º (H) / 178º (V)

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        16 (2x8)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Sound Features
        • AVL
        • Dynamic Bass
        • Incredible surround
        • Dolby MS10

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
        Analog TV
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Connectivity Rear

        Antenna
        IEC-75
        HDMI1
        • ARC
        • HDMI 1.4
        HDMI2
        HDMI 1.4
        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        DVI audio in
        Mini-Jack
        VGA input
        15 pin D-sub

      • Connectivity Side

        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3.2
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack
        USB1
        USB 2.0

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        HDMI
        ARC (HDMI1)
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        Scart
        Power on scart

      • Features

        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • Now&Next
        • MHEG
        • Teletext
        • Subtitles
        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        • Picture Format
        • Independent volume control
        Local control
        Joystick

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Joystick Control Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        Prison mode
        • high security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
        CMND&Control
        • Remote Management over RF
        • TV Group management
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        Your brand
        • Welcome Logo
        • Customizable Home Screen
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        • Via USB/RF
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Wake Up On Channel
        • Wake up Sounds
        Clock
        • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
        • On-screen Clock
        Channels
        • Combined List
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        Control
        Block Automatic Channel Update
        Power control
        Green/fast startup
        Switch On control
        • Channel
        • Feature
        • Picture Style
        • Picture Format
        • Sound Style
        • Volume
        • Menu language
        Remote Control
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • Low Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        • Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
        Anti-Theft
        • Battery Anti-theft Protection
        • Kensington Lock
        Languages
        Guest language control

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Healthcare RC compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        • Headphone Detection
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • MP4
        • MPG
        • TS
        • WMV
        • HEVC
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SMI
        • SSA SUB
        • TXT
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        Picture formats supported
        • BMP
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • GIF
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Edge Stand
        • 2xAAA Batteries
        • Power Cord
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        • Remote Control 22AV1903A/12
        Optional
        • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
        • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
        Energy Label Class
        A+
        Eu Energy Label power
        28  W
        Annual energy consumption
        41  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3W
        Power Saving Features
        • Eco mode
        • Auto switch-off timer
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        732  mm
        Set Height
        432  mm
        Set Depth
        77  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        732  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        455  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        166  mm
        Product weight
        4.6  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        4.7  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        • 100 x 100 mm
        • M6

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Warranty leaflet
      • Power cord
      • Table top stand

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.