1. Not all IVUS catheters include ChromaFlo imaging capability.

2. FFR, iFR, and iFR Scout are compatible with Philips pressure and flow wires.

3. SyncVision requires an IntraSight, Core, Core Mobile system. Not all catheters are compatible with SyncVision.

4. Specialty Balloons and Crossing Devices do not require capital equipment, hence they're not listed in this compatibility chart.

5. Co-registration tools available within IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision.

*Safety and effectiveness of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established.