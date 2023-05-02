Search terms

Philips Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) - Image Enablement

Implementation services

Enable frictionless cross-enterprise clinical imaging workflows among care facilities within a regional, state or multi-state HIE network so providers can access and share contextualized imaging data.

Sharing patient data between hospitals and networks has tremendous potential to drive seamless care and better health outcomes by supporting accurate and timely clinical decisions, improving clinical workflows and reducing operational complexity.Philips HIE image enablement – built on a standards-based interoperability platform – brings together imaging data sets from all providers within a regional, state or multi-state network to support cross-enterprise clinical imaging workflows. Our solution is unique in that it enables both document exchange and image exchange within a single solution.

 

Key benefits:

Enable new digital solutions and existing IT systems to communicate

Share high-fidelity scans and related clinical reports among all organizations caring for a patient

Enable streamlined clinical and IT clinical workflows

Various cost reductions throughout the healthcare ecosystem

Keep your existing infrastructure and user experience

Stakholders collaborate during a hospital meeting.

Financial and delivery model

Pre-rollout 

  • We coordinate stakeholder coalitions to secure state and federal funding opportunities
  • We evaluate how to leverage HIE networks to enable your enterprise imaging strategy

Rollout 

  • Philips implementation teams work with HIE and providers’ IT teams to help roll out the solution

Post-rollout 

  • Philips provides ongoing support of the technology infrastructure and continues to drive adoption through stakeholder engagement

Greater access to relevant patient history

Benefits

  • Relieving patients from having to send providers their images on CD can help improve patient satisfaction scores. And accessing recent imaging data can help avoid exposing patients to unnecessary duplicate tests
  • Access to a patient’s comparison studies can ensure more conclusive interpretation, assists in first-time-right diagnosis and management of incidental findings
  • Greater access to relevant patient history, with fewer duplicated images and studies, can streamline workflows

A clinician accesses information while physicians care for a patient

Why now

Sharing full-fidelity imaging data is critical to providing quality patient care

 

Typical HIE vendors can exchange care summaries and reports, but not medical images. Meanwhile, image exchange vendors can’t share care summaries and reports. This creates an incomplete picture of the patient’s health and inefficient workflows. Our solution enables maximum connectivity between systems and so clinicians can access and share both digital imaging studies stored in their PACS system and reports in their EMR in an integrated way. Leveraging the HIE infrastructure to exchange these images uses the secure infrastructure, policies and agreements already in place.

