Clinical suites
surgery pulse masthead

Spine suite

Perform spine procedures with confidence and precision

    Today patients with spine disease have more treatment options, including minimally invasive spinal fusion procedures. During these procedures, advanced real-time image guidance is critically important in helping you get a better understanding of the anatomical structure and define the correct pathway for device placement.

     

    Our Spine suite offers a wide range of imaging platforms and spinal navigation software for image guided spinal surgery. Using procedure-specific tools can support you in improving your results.

     

    These solutions are designed to help you perform open and minimally invasive spine procedures with greater confidence and precision. Whether you are placing pedicle screws during a spine fusion, treating spondylitis or performing percutaneous spinal interventions, we help you focus on what’s important – your patient.

    Spine suite

    How can a Hybrid OR improve minimally invasive spine surgery?

    As physicians perform more minimally invasive spine surgery procedures, many are working in a Hybrid Operating Room (OR). The Orthopedic and Emergency Surgery team at the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH) explains the benefits they have experienced over the past three years of performing minimally invasive spine surgery in Philips Hybrid OR.
    Prof. Dr. A. Seekamp, Director of the Orthopedic and Emergency Surgery clinic of the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein, shares his experiences.
    Download the full customer story
    Andreas Seekamp, MD

    Philips image guided therapy platform – Azurion with FlexArm

    Create a Hybrid OR that provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams with the Azurion 7 and the next generation 20” Flat Detector, combined with the ceiling-mounted FlexArm option. You get a highly cost-effective environment that is ready for the procedures of the future.

     

    Watch the video to see how FlexArm can help you avoid moving the table during ​pre- operative imaging and spine surgery.

    Flexarm video

    Philips platforms and products for image-guided spinal surgery

    Hybrid OR solutions featuring FlexMove
    Azurion with FlexMove or FlexArm
    The Hybrid OR with a unique design and OR table to easily perform open or minimally invasive surgical procedures.
    Integrated OR table
    Integrated OR table
    Seamlessly integrated OR table with mutual controls operating both the OR table and the C-arm.
    SmartCT image
    Cone-beam CT (SmartCT*) for greater insights
    Get better insights into spinal anatomy to support precise planning and guide effective implant placement. ​
    XperGuide image
    XperGuide, live 3D needle guidance
    Overlays live fluoroscopy and 3D soft tissue imaging data from previously-acquired CT or MR scans or cone-beam CT, providing information on the needle path and target.

    The value of a multi-purpose room


    In a multi-purpose Hybrid OR more disciplines will benefit from the ability to perform minimally invasive procedures. This reinforces the business case as cost can be shared and room utilization will increase with complex procedures that have a high return on investment. The Azurion Hybrid OR offers unique features that create an easy to use and customized OR in an instant for each discipline and procedure.

    Watch different disciplines using the same Azurion Hybrid OR below.

    • Vascular peripheral
      Vascular aortic
      SHD femoral access
    • SHD subclavian access
      Spine surgery
      Lung ablation

      Partnering with the latest technology leaders

      Cybersafe Maximizer
      By working closely with our major OR partners we can give you a wide range of choices from the latest technological leaders.
      Cybersafe Maximizer
      Our products are rigorously tested to certify that they work seamlessly with those of our partners.
      Cybersafe Maximizer
      We leverage your existing resources and work with your OR partners to help you realize clinical and economic gains.
      We offer the flexibility to create a custom environment that meets your unique needs and goals. By partnering and working closely with our major OR partners, including Getinge, Hillrom, Mavig, Steris, NewCompliance, Skytron, Stryker, and others, we can give you a wide range of choices from the latest technological leaders.

      Related clinical publications

      Safety and accuracy of spinal instrumentation surgery in a hybrid operating room with an intraoperative cone-beam computed tomography
      Validation and accuracy of intraoperative CT scan using the Philips AlluraXper FD20 angiography suite for assessment of spinal instrumentation
      C-arm cone beam computed tomography needle path overlay for image-guided procedures of the spine and pelvis
      The use of cone beam CT in achieving unipedicular spinal augmentation

      Related products

      •  
        Zenition 50 Mobile C-arm with Image Intensifier

        Zenition 50  

        • Mobile C-arm with Image Intensifier that supports in saving valuable time
        • The intuitive point-and-shoot design and on-screen guidance helps you train users faster
        • Includes a future-proof operating system ready to incorporate new innovations and software upgrades
        718096
        View product
      •  
        Zenition 70 Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector

        Zenition 70  

        • Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector that helps increase OR efficiency
        • The Zenition user interface is so easy, it scored in the top 12% for best system usability
        • Engineered for continuous imaging with SmartFilters’ enhanced heat management for longer procedures
        718133
        View product
      •  
        Philips & Getinge OR table

        Philips & Getinge  

        • Ready for the future
        • Clear advantages
        • A versatile environment
        NOCTN366
        View product
      References

      1. Elmi-Terander A. at el. Augmented reality navigation with intraoperative 3D imaging vs fluoroscopy-assisted free-hand surgery for spine fixation surgery: a matched-control study comparing accuracy. Sci Rep. 2020 Jan 20;10(1):707.
      2. Nachabe R, et al. Radiation dose and image quality comparison during spine surgery with two different, intraoperative 3D imaging navigation systems. Medical Imaging. 2018. Single center pre-clinical study on industry standard phantoms comparing a Philips interventional X ray system to mobile CBCT.
      3. Sauro J. A practical guide to the System Usability Scale (SUS): Background, benchmarks & best practices. Denver, CO: Measuring Usability LLC. 2011.
      4. Results obtained during a Usability Evaluation with clinical users (neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, x-ray technologists and OR nurses) in a simulated use environment.

       

