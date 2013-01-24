This document lists the disinfectants and cleaning solutions that are compatible with your Philips Ultrasound systems and transducers. Always follow the manufacturer's instructions when using disinfectants and cleaning solutions.

Because of the large number of available cleaning and disinfection products, it is impossible to have an all-inclusive list. If you are unsure of the suitability of a particular product, please contact your Philips representative for more information.

If your specific transducer is not listed in the documentation, see your system User Manual, which contains information that is specific to your system and transducers.

Please choose the language below to be linked to the appropriate instructions :

