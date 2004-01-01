Capsule Surveillance helps simplify complex workflows and makes patient monitoring insightful by continuous analysis of live, streaming medical data. Clinical surveillance facilitates proactive care by sending precise notifications to the healthcare team. These prompts help alleviate alarm fatigue by notifying the team of impending events, rather that notifying reactively after events have occurred.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Connect your care teams to data-driven care with the Philips Capsule Neuron clinical computing hub. Neuron enables dependable connectivity to medical devices, even through power failures, network outages and patient transports. This versatile device runs applications to help you create workflow efficiencies and enhance the timeliness and accuracy of data.
The Philips Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) supports proactive care across all hospital departments, with potential benefits for the entire health system. When data is aggregated and presented in context to the patient, care providers can prioritize and coordinate interventions effectively and efficiently.
A single network bridge with up to eight serial ports and small form factor, the Philips Capsule Axon hub provides robust medical device connectivity in areas with a high concentration of beds, including the ICU, PACU and NICU. The Axon delivers device data to the Capsule server via the regular hospital network, where it can be integrated into other intelligent solutions to enhance workflow and aid in clinical decision making.
