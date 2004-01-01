Search terms
Redefining imaging innovation. Again. Built on Azurion with clinically proven ClarityIQ, SmartIQ brings content aware imaging to coronary procedures. It securely distinguishes clinically relevant detail from background noise to deliver exceptional image precision. SmartIQ is also designed to reduce X-ray and contrast dose. From routine to complex procedures, it aims to provide you with the reassurance that the X-ray dose and contrast levels are optimal. Lastly, SmartIQ is developed hand-in-hand with clinicians, enabling you to unlock the full potential of your Azurion.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging for a variety of clinical procedures. It delivers excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Multiple clinical studies on more than 19000 patients have been published on ClarityIQ technology to date revealing one truth: significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.
The Philips DoseAware series of dose feedback tools for X-ray environments displays the invisible nature of radiation in real time – and makes it easy for medical staff to monitor and track their radiation exposure during their shift. As a result, it empowers caregivers to take control and immediate action to protect their health and wellbeing.
