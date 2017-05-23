By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
At Philips Respironics, we have earned our reputation for designing and building excellence into all of our products. Now, with SimplyGo Mini, you can offer your patients the choice for excellence in lightweight portable oxygen concentrators.
Durability matters to your business
When you place a POC with a patient, you need to know that it’s going to have the reliability and ruggedness to help your business eliminate recurring oxygen delivery costs and cylinder hassles; reduce maintenance costs; ease inventory management; and minimize patient calls.
Simply smart design
As the smallest and lightest POC ever developed by Philips Respironics, SimplyGo Mini is built for today’s patients with features like: attractive and sleek design; easy-to-remove external battery; light weight intuitive, easy-to-read screen; and a strong, comfortable carrying case.
The Right Fit
SimplyGo Mini is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.