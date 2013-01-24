Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
InnoSpire Mini allows patients to nebulize their medications whenever they want and wherever they may be. Compact lightweight and reliable, it provides independence for people who want to get the most out of life.

Specifications

General system
Nebulization rate
  • 0.2 ml/min
Nebulization capacity²
  • 8 ml
Mass Median Diameter (MMD)²
  • ~ 5.0 µm
Maximum pressure of compressor³
  • 30 PSI
Maximum liter flow of compressor ³
  • ~ 8 l/min
Average flow rate of compressor⁴
  • 3.4 l/min
Compressor Weight
  • 0.93 pounds (0.42 kilograms)
Battery Weight
  • 0.4 pounds (0.188 kilograms)
Compressor Size
  • 4.5” x 3.5” x 2.1”
Battery Size
  • 4.5” x 3.5” x 0.8”
Electrical requirements for Compressor
  • 12V DC, 1250 mA
Electrical requirements for Battery
  • 12V DC, 1700 mAh
Operating range
  • 41° to 104° F