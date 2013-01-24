Home
Touch screen module pro Intuitive touch screen controle module at table side

Touch screen module pro

Intuitive touch screen controle module at table side

Seamlessly control compatible applications at table side in the sterile field with the enhanced touch screen module Pro. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively. Controlling these applications in the exam room can save time, reduce equipment clutter, and help you focus on the patient.

  • 1. Co-registration tools available within IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision.