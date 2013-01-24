Home
Azurion 7 B12/12 Biplane image-guided therapy system

Azurion 7 B12/12

Biplane image-guided therapy system

Discover amazing new possibilities for interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology or electrophysiology with the Azurion 7 Series biplane with two 12'' detectors. This industry leading image-guided therapy system allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a consistent user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.

  • 1. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.
  • 2. IMV ServiceTrak 2018 X-ray Cardiovascular Systems.
  • 3. Based on the comparison between remotely connected and non-remotely connected systems. Data sample from 2018 for Allura FD and Azurion systems (n=9955).