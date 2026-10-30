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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 GCX Fix Mount
Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 GCX Fix Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 GCX Fix Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting solution
(282.08 KB)
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Fixed Mounting Adapter
Features
Fixed Mounting Adapter
GCX P/N: PH-0073-15 kit includes: MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Fixed mounting adapter; compatible with GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue monitors; provides a fixed alternative to the quick release table top mount.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting solution
PDF
|
282.08 KB
Philips - Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 GCX Fix Mount - Philips