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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MX800 Dräger GS
IntelliVue MX800 Dräger GS
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MX800 Dräger GS
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Narkomed GS Anesthesia Machine.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX800 Mounting solution Dräger GS
(1.62 MB)
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Dräger Narkomed GS Mounting Kit
Features
Dräger Narkomed GS Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-02 Kit Includes: Camlock tilt/swivel mount for MX800; Top shelf base plate with camlock rails; 12"/30.5 cm M Series Pivot Arm with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); counterweight kit.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX800 Mounting solution Dräger GS
PDF
|
1.62 MB
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